Babil Khan shares cryptic note on Instagram after months-long hiatus 

Young actor Babil Khan, who had been on a social media hiatus since his viral meltdown video this May, shared a new post on his Instagram handle on Saturday; however, it was his cryptic caption with the two-slide carousel, which grabbed attention and called for reactions from his Bollywood fellows.

“Didn’t mean to eavesdrop. This glasshouse has lean walls. I wore my heart on my sleeves, now I have blood-soaked t-shirts,” he noted in the caption.

Khan went on to admit, “I needed time to heal. My demons left me with deep cuts. insomnia and panic had me making weird confessions, I was crying out for help, I couldn’t stifle my expression, the toll was heavy on my health, my soul was tired of repression.”

“You were fighting with your girl while I was fighting my depression…wait..,” he expressed in the end, before being welcomed by the industry pals.

“Babil, we got your back,” actor Vijay Varma commented, while Gulshan Devaiah wrote, “Look who’s here.”

Singer-actor Aparshakti Khurana called Khan ‘Bro’ in the comments section of the post.

Notably, the recent post of Babil Khan, who has prominently starred in titles like ‘Qala’ and ‘The Railway Men’, among others, came five months after he shared-then-deleted a disturbing video of himself, breaking down into tears, as he spoke up about Bollywood being ‘screwed’. In a now-removed video, the star kid named his fellow actors like Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav and others.

After raising widespread concern regarding his mental health being affected by the Bollywood bullies, the ‘Qala’ debutante had not only removed the viral clip, but also deactivated his Instagram account.