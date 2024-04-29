‘I will not give up’: Babil Khan promises his late father after concerning post

Days after raising concerns among fans with one of his deleted Instagram posts, Babil Khan affirmed and promised his late father, seasoned actor Irrfan that he would never give up.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, April 27, rising actor Babil Khan remembered his late father, Irrfan, on his 4th death anniversary and promised him that he will never give up, after earlier sharing a cryptic post.

“Sometimes I feel like giving up and going to Baba (father),” Babil had written in a text story earlier this week, however, minutes later, he took it down from his account. In a new post, featuring some of the screengrabs of Irrfan’s notable on-screen performance, the ‘Qala’ actor wrote for his late father, “You taught me to be a warrior, but engage with love and kindness. You taught me of hope and you taught me to fight for the people.”

“You do not have fans, you have a family,” he added. “And I promise you baba I will fight for our people and our family till you call upon me.”

“I will not give up. I love you so much,” he concluded.

Thousands of fans liked the post and remembered the late actor in the comments section.

For the unversed, prolific Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, 53, died in April 2020, after a years-long battle with neuroendocrine cancer.

