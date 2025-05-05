Babil Khan’s team responds to his crying video, naming Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor

Up-and-coming actor Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, raised concerns over the weekend as he shared-then-deleted a disturbing video of himself, breaking down into tears, as he spoke up about Bollywood being ‘screwed’ and named his fellow actors like Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav among others.

In a video, which has since been deleted by Babil Khan but is widely circulated on the social platform Reddit, the star kid appeared crying and slurring to the camera, seemingly not in the right state of mind as he slammed his fellow celebrities.

In one of the story videos, Khan can be heard saying, “What I mean to say is that I just want you guys to know that there are people like Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav and Arijit Singh. There are so many more names. Bollywood is so f*****. Bollywood is so screwed.”

“Bollywood is the most fakest, fakest, fakest industry that I’ve ever ever been a part of,” he furthered in the meltdown clip. “But there are few people that want Bollywood to be better (smiles)…I got to show to you so much more, so much more, so much more. I have so much more to give you…”

Soon after, the ‘Qala’ debutante removed not only the clip regarding his confession of Bollywood bullies, but also activated his Instagram account.

However, in the first clarification, since his clip went viral, Khan’s family asserted that his meltdown video was misinterpreted and he was rather acknowledging all his peers, named in the video, for their meaningful contributions to the industry.

The statement read, “Over the past few years, Babil Khan has earned immense love and appreciation for his work, as well as for his openness about his mental health journey. Like anyone else, Babil is allowed to have difficult days — and this was one of them.”

“We want to reassure all his well-wishers that he is safe and will be feeling better soon,” the team confirmed.

Furthermore, the team clarified, “That said, a video of Babil has been widely misinterpreted and taken out of context. In the clip, Babil was sincerely acknowledging a few of his peers whom he believes are making meaningful contributions to the evolving landscape of Indian cinema. His mention of artists like Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, Arjun Kapoor, and Arijit Singh came from a place of genuine admiration, for their authenticity, passion, and efforts to restore credibility and heart in the industry.”

“We respectfully urge media publications and the public to consider the full context of his words rather than drawing conclusions from fragmented video clips,” they requested in the end.

