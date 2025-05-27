Babrik Shah spills his marriage plans with Veena Malik

Film and TV actor Babrik Shah got candid about his previous relationship with Lollywood diva Veena Malik, before the two broke up and went their own ways.

In his latest interview with a private TV channel, actor Babrik Shah, who was said to be in a relationship with his ‘Mohabbataan Sachiyaan’ co-star Veena Malik, after the two starred together in Shehzad Rafiq’s romance musical in 2007, revealed that the two intended to get married.

“We didn’t marry because she started liking someone else, probably. I also found someone else,” he said.

Upon being asked about the rumours that Shah was gifted a house by Malik, he set the record straight, saying, “That’s not true. Veena hasn’t gifted me any property.”

“We had bought a property together because we had plans to marry, and we wanted to have a joint house like the Ali Zeb House of Muhammad Ali and Zeba Ji. So we purchased the property together from our savings and started building a house on it,” Shah clarified. “But things didn’t go as planned, and we broke up.”

“Over the next ten years, I completed the house, as per my convenience and started living there,” he shared.

“So yes, it’s a joint property. She didn’t gift it to me. I live in that house, but the possession is in her name to date,” Shah concluded.

It is pertinent to note here that Malik tied the knot with Asad Bashir Khan Khattak in December 2013, however, their marriage ended in a divorce in 2018. The couple shares two children.

On the other hand, Shah shared two sons with his wife Saima. Their younger son, Zaviar, passed away in December 2022, at the age of 3.

