Babusar Top cloudburst: All tourists rescued, says GB govt spokesperson

GILGIT – Gilgit-Baltistan spokesperson, Faizullah Faraq, confirmed Wednesday that all tourists and travelers stranded on the Babusar Top Pass highway have been successfully rescued and relocated to safe areas.

According to the spokesperson, nearly 250 tourists have been evacuated to secure locations. However, the search continues for missing individuals, with eyewitnesses suggesting that between 10 to 15 people may still be unaccounted for.

The rescue operation is a collaborative effort involving local volunteers, police, district administration, and the Pakistan Army.

Faizullah Faraq noted that, as per the instructions of the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, the search operation will continue until every missing person is found.

In Chilas, free accommodation arrangements have been made for the rescued tourists. Despite challenging conditions due to darkness at night, the rescue teams have made significant progress.

The spokesperson also confirmed that all individuals seen in footage of vehicles swept away by floodwaters have been located and are safe.

In the Astore district’s Boalan area, flash floods caused significant destruction, resulting in the death of one woman.

Relief operations are ongoing in Thore, Diamer, where tourists stranded in the Deosai region have also been successfully rescued.

Meanwhile, administrative teams remain engaged in relief activities in the Ghizer district. Assessments of property and infrastructure damages in the affected localities are underway.