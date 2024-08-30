Babusar Top receives first snowfall in August

Babusar Top, a popular tourist destination in Kaghan Valley, received its first snowfall of the season.

The one-inch snowfall was a thrilling experience for tourists, who flocked to the area to witness the breathtaking scenery.

However, the same weather system brought heavy rain to Balakot and Kaghan Valley for the second consecutive day, causing chaos and disruption.

The relentless downpour led to the re-flooding of Manor Nullah, which inundated Mahandri Bazaar with water, forcing the administration to halt traffic beyond Mahandri. As the water subsided, traffic to Kaghan Valley was resumed.

Meanwhile, the Kaghan Highway was closed for several hours due to flooding in Bhangian Nullah, resulting in long queues of vehicles on both sides of the road.

The Met Department has predicted that the spell of rain will continue for another two days, urging the administration to advise tourists and passengers to avoid unnecessary travel during this period.

Travellers have been instructed to exercise extreme caution while on the road, as the rain is expected to continue, causing further disruptions.