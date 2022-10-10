Babusar Top: Travel schedule issued for tourists

The District Administration has issued a travel schedule for Babusar Top due to slippage on the highway amid recent snowfall.

According to the new advisory, all sorts of traffic on Babusar Top highway would be permitted to travel from 6am to 6 pm.

However, vehicles travelling on Babusar Top Road after 6pm will be stopped at zero point and no one will be allowed to travel on the highway after the said hours.

A week ago, Babusar Top received its first snowfall of the season.

BABUSAR TOP, ADJACENT AREAS RECEIVE FIRST SNOWFALL OF AUTUMN

The local administration has also advised tourists to avoid unnecessary travel owing to the rough weather.

According to roads the upper regions of Diamer district including Nanga Parbat and Batogah Top also receiving snowfall.

Comments