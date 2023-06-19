‘I will only live in…’: Sunita Marshall

Actress Sunita Marshall, who is winning hearts with her stellar performance in the ARY Digital drama ‘Baby Baji‘, said she would only live in Pakistan despite her family living abroad.

Sunita Marshall spoke about her personal life and professional endeavours in a podcast. The actress said she will only live in Pakistan despite her family settling in England. She added that her brother and sister reside in Canada and the United States respectively.

The ‘Pinjra‘ star says she dreams of going on a world trip. The actress added that she is saving money as tickets are expensive.

The actress said that she has visited many countries and there are many to visit.

Sunita Marshall went on to say that people can live happily in the country despite problems. The actress added that it is the ideal place to live for a financially sound person.

Speaking about her financial condition, the actor said she has a joint bank account with her husband Hassan Ahmed.

The actress said she is not interested in politics. She feels there is no need for more people to talk about it as there are so many who are doing it already.

The actress, speaking about the country’s showbiz industry, said we realize that local dramas trend when foreigners speak highly about them.

She said they are popular in India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, England and the United States.

On the acting front, Sunita Marshall currently essays Asma in the ARY Digital drama ‘Baby Baji‘. The drama is about Baby Aapa (Samina Ahmed) keeping her family together during her husband Siddiqui Sahab’s (Munawer Saeed) illness.

They have four sons Jamal (Saud Qasmi), Naseer (Hassan Ahmed), Wasif (Junaid Jamshed Niazi) and Waleed (Fazal Hussain).

Asma is Naseer’s wife. They are not on good terms as he liked another woman but was forced to marry her at his mother’s insistence.

The serial is written by Mansoor Ahmed Khan and directed by Tehseen Khan. It airs daily at 7PM PST on ARY Digital.