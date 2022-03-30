Baby born with two heads, three hands in India

The Ratlam district of the Madhya Pradesh state in India saw the birth of a child with three hands and two heads.

A report by an India-based news agency mentioned the baby to a woman Shaheen. The third hand was behind the two faces at the back.

The baby was under treatment in Ratlam’s SNCU. Sonography showed the baby resembling a twin.

Dr Naved Qureshi, in charge of the SNCU, had said the baby was in critical condition. The infant was transferred to MY Hospital in Indore city and is under treatment in the ICU.

The statistics show that babies – with such conditions – die either in the womb or within 48 hours of their birth. Surgery is an option but 60 to 70 per cent of the cases results in death.

Previously, the country saw the birth of a baby with two heads. The baby was born with Occipital Meningo encephalocele. The doctor performed surgery on the baby and after treatment.

The back of the head resembled a pouch and looked like two heads.

When the baby boy’s parents were contacted by the hospital administration after the escape, their address at the hospital was found to be fake.

