Baby dies after swallowing soft drink cap

A 9-month-old baby tragically died after accidentally swallowing a soft drink cap in India.

The incident occurred in Adil Abad city of Telangana when the child was left unattended during a ceremony. The infant, identified as Rudra Ayaan, was with his father, Surender, and family at a party when the tragedy struck.

Upon realizing what had happened, the parents rushed the child, in critical condition, to a nearby hospital.

Despite efforts, doctors could not save the baby, and he was pronounced dead, leaving the family in deep sorrow.

This heartbreaking incident underscores the importance of constant supervision of young children, especially in public settings.

Earlier, A tragic incident was reported from Gulistan-e-Johar Block 19 area of Karachi, where two children were trapped inside a parked car, leading to the death of one child due to suffocation.

According to police reports, the children, aged 3 and 4, entered the vehicle while playing, but were unable to exit after the car locked from inside.

Rauf, 3 years old, son of Hashar Ali, tragically lost his life due to suffocation, while his 4-year-old brother, Hassan, was found unconscious and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The police arrived on the scene upon receiving information, and the investigation to the incident is underway.