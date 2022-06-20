Baby monkey hits cage glass with rock, video goes viral

Monkeys are mischievous and this baby monkey is one step ahead after it was caught on camera breaking the glass of a cage to escape from the zoo.

The video was posted on Instagram by the page ‘discover.animal’ and has gone viral with over 794k views. It looks like the video was filmed by visitors at a zoo as they can be heard talking in the background.

The clip shows a baby monkey standing near a cracked glass wall of his closure. He picks up a rock in both of his hands and hits the wall with it. After hitting it a few times, the glass cracks and makes a noise. This scares the little monkey and he runs away.

Netizens are heartbroken and outraged after watching this video of a monkey trying to escape a zoo. Many Instagram users commented saying they were really sad for the baby and it should be freed.

