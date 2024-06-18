Baby narrowly escapes disaster as pram clips moving train

Following an incident where a pram rolled forward on a railway platform, a three-month-old baby narrowly escaped a potentially fatal accident after the pram clipped the edge of a moving train.

This alarming event was captured on CCTV footage at Banbury train station in Oxfordshire, England on Saturday, June 8, showing a buggy with a three-month-old baby inside rolling towards the tracks and clipped the edge of a moving train.

The impact caused the buggy to spiral down the platform before it toppled over. One of the individual standing on the platform quickly rescued the infant, ensuring their safety.

Paramedics attended the scene and fortunately, the baby was unharmed.

Witnesses reported that the baby’s mother and grandmother were both extremely distressed, having tried desperately to prevent the collision when they saw the pram roll over the station’s yellow line as the train arrived.

Cross Country Trains told MailOnline that the train driver was not at fault and had adhered to all operational protocols during the incident.