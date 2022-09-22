Thursday, September 22, 2022
Viral: Baby pulled alive from rubble 30 hours after building collapse

A four-month-old girl named Malak was rescued alive from the rubble of a collapsed residential building in the Jordanian capital of Amman after 30 hours.

At least 14 people were killed in the horrible incident of building collapse.

After the collapse, a search was initiated as 25 people were feared to be trapped inside. A clip circulated online shows rescuers taking baby Malak to safety after being pulled out of the debris. She was covered in dust but seemed uninjured, reported Metro.co.uk.

She was immediately rushed to the hospital for a complete check-up.

Malak’s mother had left her daughter with a friend in the building’s basement as she had to deliver an order from her cosmetics business. A few minutes later, the building collapsed.

Experts reckon the baby survived because she was in the basement and not on the upper floors.

