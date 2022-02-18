Sorry Moms, Baby Shark to get a full-length movie soon!

The most favorite kids video on YouTube, Baby Shark will soon be made into a full-length animated movie.

The 10-billion-wonder of YouTube, infamous kids’ jingle ‘Baby Shark’, will be turned into an animated feature by Nickelodeon Animation and its South-Korean creator Pinkfong, as announced by Paramount, and will be released in 2023.

Paramount Plus annou8nced the show as part of its upcoming slate of kids/youth programs, including ‘Dora the Explorer series’, ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ movies, and three new films in the ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ Universe among others.

The ‘Baby Shark Dance’ video was shared on Youtube in October 2018, and set social media ablaze with its debut, thanks to the earworm jingle. The video went on to become the most viewed video of all time, grossing over 10 billion views, and counting.

The 2 minutes 16-second video dethroned Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s Spanish number ‘Despacito’, in 2020, to achieve the title of YouTube’s most-watched video, crossing 7 billion views at the time.

The catchy jingle is on the playlist of every child, however, is torture for parents across the globe.

This is not the first time the character had made its way to cinemas, it earlier swim to Netflix, with a Baby Shark’s space adventure by Pinkfong, with limited an hour-long run on streaming giant.

Moreover, ‘Baby Shark’ was also transformed into a Korean TV series called ‘Baby Shark’s Big Show’, which debuted on Nickelodeon in December 2020.

