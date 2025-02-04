web analytics
Babysitter caught on camera torturing, strangling infant

LAHORE: A babysitter was caught on camera, torturing and strangling an infant in Lahore, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The nanny’s brutal behavior was triggered by scolding from the child’s parents, after which she kept taking out her anger on the 3-month-old child.

The babysitter hit the child whenever he cried and, in one horrific instance, she even attempted to strangle him by covering his mouth with a cloth.

The parents only discovered the torture when the child’s condition worsened, and they reviewed the CCTV footage, which revealed the shocking abuse.

Upon realising having been caught, the babysitter fled the scene, stealing gold jewellery and cash from the house.

Shumali Chhauni Police have registered an FIR against the accused and launched a search for her.

Read More: Babysitter accused of strangling 4-year-old brother in Belgium

Earlier in a similar case, A young woman babysitting her four-year-old brother has gone on trial accused of strangling him because she was angry that she could not see her boyfriend, a court in Belgium heard.

An Italian-Moroccan woman identified as Bouchra F., who is now 20 but was aged 17 when the boy died in 2015, denies murder and is backed by her parents who say she would “not have laid a finger” on him, Belgian media reported.

She was looking after her younger brother on the first day of the school summer holidays while her parents were working in the Brussels suburb of Berchem-Saint-Agathe.

Bouchra, whose family moved to Belgium from Italy in 2012, exchanged mobile telephone messages with her boyfriend to say she could not meet him as planned because she was “stuck at home.”

