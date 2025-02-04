Babysitter caught on camera torturing, strangling infant

LAHORE: A babysitter was caught on camera, torturing and strangling an infant in Lahore, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The nanny’s brutal behavior was triggered by scolding from the child’s parents, after which she kept taking out her anger on the 3-month-old child.

The babysitter hit the child whenever he cried and, in one horrific instance, she even attempted to strangle him by covering his mouth with a cloth.

The parents only discovered the torture when the child’s condition worsened, and they reviewed the CCTV footage, which revealed the shocking abuse.

Upon realising having been caught, the babysitter fled the scene, stealing gold jewellery and cash from the house.

Shumali Chhauni Police have registered an FIR against the accused and launched a search for her.

