Backstreet Boys set to rock Las Vegas with “Millennium” hits!

The iconic boy band, the Backstreet Boys is set to make history as the first pop group to perform at Las Vegas’ Sphere. The Backstreet Boys has announced their “Into the Millennium” residency, scheduled for the summer of 2025.

They will be performing nine shows in July at the futuristic venue, known for its stunning immersive sound and visuals.

The band shared their excitement on Instagram, saying, “We’re heading ‘Into The Millennium’ once again! 🌐🩵 Relive your Backstreet Boys Y2K memories, but this time… LARGER THAN LIFE at @SphereVegas starting this July!”

Fans can expect an unforgettable experience as the Backstreet Boys bring their legendary Millennium album to life, performing hits like “I Want It That Way” and “Larger Than Life.”

The group, consisting of Nick Carter, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson, and Howie Dorough, will take the stage at Las Vegas’ Sphere on July 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, and 27.

Read More: Kanye West’s website goes down after Nazi T-shirt sales

Pre-sales for tickets are already underway, with artist and fan club presales available before the general sale begins on February 21.

The Sphere, which has already hosted major acts like U2, is becoming the go-to venue for immersive live performances.

The Backstreet Boys will be a major highlight in the venue’s impressive lineup, following performances by artists like Phish, Dead & Company, and The Eagles.

The residency takes its name from their 1999-2000 tour, which was held to promote their third album, Millennium.

In other news, the website of singer Kanye West, Yeezy fashion brand was offline Tuesday after it began selling plain white T-shirts with a swastika.

The site displayed the message ‘Something went wrong’ and ‘This store is unavailable’.

Kanye West, who now calls himself Ye, appeared in a commercial for the site that aired in Southern California during the Super Bowl.

In the low-budget ad, the rapper was sitting in what appeared to be a dentist’s chair, flashing a set of diamond-encrusted dentures, and saying he had spent all the money for the commercial on the new teeth.

He told viewers he had filmed the ad on an iPhone and directed them to visit his yeezy.com website.

Immediately after the ad aired, Variety reported, that the Yeezy website had a range of West’s fashionwear available, but it changed a short time later and began displaying only a single item – a white T-shirt with a large black swastika on the front, with a $20 price tag.