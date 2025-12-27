Bad air haunts Lahore and other cities of Punjab

LAHORE: Bad air keeps Lahore ranked on top of the most polluted cities of the world with AQI reading on air quality index recorded 448 today, ARY News reported.

The air quality in other cities of Punjab also reported extremely unhealthy as the level of particulate matter in Kasur recorded 548, Faisalabad 541, Gujranwala 429 and Sheikhupura 367.

The doctors have advised citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and use masks as smog engulfs various parts of Punjab according to reports.

Last year air pollution and smog haunted Punjab with the onset of winter. Authorities made desperate efforts to contain smog in cities. The province grappled with severe air pollution, which soared to alarming levels, causing serious public health issues.

For days, Lahore was enveloped by smog, a mix of fog and pollutants, caused by low-grade diesel fumes, smoke from seasonal agricultural burning as temperatures drop with cooling air.

Air pollution level in Lahore once soared to more than 80 times of the level deemed hygienic by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The government closed schools and restricted timing of eateries, other businesses and markets to save general public from the adverse impact of toxic pollution and health problems.