Bad air keeps Lahore ranked third on Air Quality Index

LAHORE: Bad air keeps Lahore ranked third on the air quality index with average AQI reading 247 on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Sheikhupura ranked the most polluted city of Punjab with 285 reading on the air quality index as Kasur listed second most polluted city of the province with 270 reading.

In Lahore, the UET area was the most polluted locality of the city with AQI reading recorded 373.

Last year air pollution and smog haunted Punjab with the onset of winter. Authorities made desperate efforts to contain smog in cities. The province grappled with severe air pollution, which soared to alarming levels, causing serious public health issues.

For days, Lahore was enveloped by smog, a mix of fog and pollutants, caused by low-grade diesel fumes, smoke from seasonal agricultural burning as temperatures drop with cooling air.

Air pollution level in Lahore once soared to more than 80 times of the level deemed hygienic by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The government closed schools and restricted timing of eateries, other businesses and markets to save general public from the adverse impact of toxic pollution and health problems.