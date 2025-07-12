Bad Bunny draws Puerto Ricans to historic residency

Bad Bunny launched his historic residency Friday with an explosive performance that fused folkloric drumming and dance with the reggaeton beats that have made him a global star, as thousands of Puerto Ricans screamed along to every word during the show, limited to locals.

The concert series in San Juan is Bad Bunny’s showcase of Puerto Rican pride and resilience, a slate of weekly performances rooted in home and history.

The elated audience went wild as the megastar first appeared on the lush, verdant rainforest set, where he joined a troupe of drummers and dancers in a powerful love letter to the island’s history of resistance.

The residency entitled ‘No Me Quiero Ir De Aqui’ – ‘I don’t want to leave here’ – is a history lesson in Puerto Rican music and rhythms as well as a rallying cry that lays bare the island’s colonial past and present.

Bad Bunny, 31, has long used his platform as a means to give voice to his fellow Puerto Ricans, while also managing to rule the charts with his reggaeton-forward blend of eminently danceable pop that has found massive global success.

And now the artist born Benito Martinez Ocasio is bringing that success back home to El Choli, as the arena with a capacity of more than 18,000 is colloquially known in the Puerto Rican capital.

“It’s super emotional,” Amanda Sanchez, 30, told AFP.

Locals first

“I think Benito did something really transcendental, for what the culture is, here in Puerto Rico,” said the content creator dressed in a red scarf and a Puerto Rican-flag colored bikini top.

From moving, acoustic renditions delivered from beneath a tree to a house structure on the other side of the arena where Bad Bunny partied with the likes of LeBron James, the energy was relentlessly high.

During a seamless transition from one super smash – ‘Nuevayol’ – to another – ‘Titi me pregunto’, the stadium almost seemed to shake.

“I don’t hear you!” the artist shouted to roars from his fans.

That the first nine shows are limited to Puerto Rican residents – a poignant remark on Bad Bunny’s commitment to making music first and foremost for the people of his homeland – is something ‘really special for us’, said Sanchez.

Puerto Rico is a US territory but not a state. Even though its residents are American citizens, their rights are limited.

They cannot vote in the US presidential election, for example, and have only a non-voting delegate in Congress.

Sanchez said it was heartwarming ‘to be able to feel like an artist of Bad Bunny’s magnitude can give us, the people of the island’ first pick of shows.

“And we are here to enjoy it, to dance and to have a great time!”

As fans, many wearing the iconic Puerto Rican “pava” straw hats, filed en masse into El Choli, vendors slung pina coladas, the beloved frozen drink born on the island.

Speak the ‘truth’

Prior to the show, a screen overlooking the tropical set – on which live chickens wandered freely – displayed facts about Puerto Rican history and unabashed political statements.

The crowd burst into applause when the screen flash with the message: “PR is an unincorporated territory of the United States, but has its own flag, culture and identity.”

The highly anticipated residency announced in January began on July 11 and will continue into September over subsequent Friday-to-Sunday three-day weekends.

Michelle Munoz, 55, a Brooklynite of Puerto Rican origin, did not have tickets for the buzzy opening night but showed up anyway to soak in the vibes.

Munoz said she began coming back to her parents’ homeland in 2023, after having stayed in the United States for decades.

Now, she feels ‘like this is where I want to spend the rest of my life’.

For Munoz, Bad Bunny’s popularity stems from his willingness to speak the ‘truth’ while ‘showing and honouring the history of music – the music that came before him, that he grew up on, and that made him’.

“He’s not a crossover. He is a Spanish-singing global artist,” she added. “Not everybody can do that.”

