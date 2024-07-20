Bad news for applicants waiting for their passports

ISLAMABAD: The applicants waiting for their passports is likely to face further delays due to a new problem at the Passports and Immigration Office, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the details, the citizens – already frustrated by a shortage of lamination paper and printing machines – are now experiencing an ink shortage issue further delay the printing of passports.

Sources indicate that if senior officials do not address the ink shortage promptly, passport issuance delays will get worsen.

Additionally, there are plans to transition the Directorate of Passports and Immigration into an authority, contributing to the ongoing issues.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government decided to procure more machines for printing passports.

The Deputy General (DG) Passports and Immigration has prepared a requisition and sent it to the Ministry of Interior.

The authorities stated that a total of six desktops, two e-passport machines will be procured, adding that the new machines have the capacity to print 1000 passports in 1 hour.