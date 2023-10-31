Bad news for gas consumers after hike in prices

ISLAMABAD: After the substantial hike in the prices of gas, there is another bad news for gas consumers in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

As per details, the gas consumers have to pay gas tariff hike from the last four months (July till October).

The federal government has decided that consumers will have to pay the hiked gas prices from July this year as the total loss of the last four months is Rs 65 billion.

The hike in gas tariff will be effective from November but it will also include the hiked prices from July to October.

Read more: Petroleum Division notifies massive hike in gas prices

Yesterday, the caretaker federal government notified a massive hike in prices of gas which would be taken into effect on November 1.

The Petroleum Division issued a notification regarding the massive hike in prices for domestic, export, non-export units, CNG, cement, and other sectors.

However, the prices of gas were not hiked for protected consumers using 25 to 90 cubic meters in a month, however, the fixed charges for this category of consumers were increased from Rs10 to Rs400.

The notification stated that the prices for non-protected domestic consumers were hiked by over 172%.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet had approved various summaries including revision of natural gas pricing.