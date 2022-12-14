Bad news for retired govt employees

Islamabad: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has ordered to take action against retired government employees residing in government quarters illegally, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A meeting of the Public Accounts Committee was held under the chairmanship of Noor Alam Khan, The chairman ordered to take legal action against the retired government employees occupying the government houses.

PAC ordered the cessation of the pension of all retired government employees, occupying government quarters after their services.

The PAC said that all government officers should get state office NOC after vacating government-owned houses within seven months after retirement to get their pension on time.

Noor Alam Khan expressed displeasure over what he termed NAB’s illegal occupation of a government building and said that he isn’t afraid to take action against the authority despite the fact that NAB has one of his cases in their files too.

The chairman said several warning letters have been sent to NAB over the past 5 years, call the law enforcers if necessary and reclaim the possession of the government building from NAB.

