Bad news for Sindh teachers avoiding digital attendance

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Saturday ordered to withhold salaries of government teachers who are not marking their digital attendance through Sindh School Daily Monitoring System (SSDMS), ARY News reported.

According to details, the high court issued the order while hearing a petition seeking education reforms in Sindh.

Ordering to withhold salaries of government teachers, the SHC directed the authorities to ensure attendance on online application – Sindh School Daily Monitoring System (SSDMS).

During the hearing, the provincial education secretary noted that a majority of educationists were making excuses of ‘not having a smartphone’.

Meanwhile, the SHC chief justice expressed his displeasure and said “not having a smartphone and don’t know how to run the application are all excuses”.

The chief justice ordered that the salaries of such educationists should be withheld. “Following the move, those teachers will start marking their attendance through a simple phone,” he said.

It also directed the Secretary of Information Technology (IT) to update the teachers’ attendance system. The court adjourned the hearing and sought a progress report from the education secretary in the next hearing.