Box office battle: Loveyapa vs Badass Ravikumar – Who’s winning?

Two highly anticipated Hindi films, Loveyapa and Badass Ravikumar, clashed at the box office on the first Friday of February, creating a heated battle for audience attention. While Loveyapa, starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, entered the competition with high expectations, Badass Ravikumar, featuring Himesh Reshammiya, emerged as the surprising frontrunner.

Despite Loveyapa being backed by a strong promotional campaign led by Junaid Khan’s father, Aamir Khan, the film struggled to make a mark, whereas Himesh Reshammiya’s Badass Ravikumar gained early momentum.

The Advait Chandan-directed Loveyapa had a weak start at the box office, with collections estimated to be around INR12.5-15 million on its opening day. Trade analysts confirmed its underperformance, stating that the film faced multiple show cancellations across various regions.

According to reports, Loveyapa saw low occupancy rates, with just 5.6 percent for morning shows and 8.3 percent for afternoon shows, indicating a slow response from audiences. Despite Junaid Khan’s efforts, the romantic comedy struggled to generate the expected buzz.

On the other hand, Himesh Reshammiya’s Badass Ravikumar, a sequel to his sleeper hit Xpose, has outperformed expectations. The film saw an occupancy of nearly 14 percent by the afternoon, significantly higher than Loveyapa.

Trade sources estimate that Badass Ravikumar could earn over INR 40 million on day one, a strong figure given its limited budget. A distributor remarked, “Considering the competition, Himesh Reshammiya’s film is doing wonders, and some exhibitors are even contemplating replacing Loveyapa with Badass Ravikumar in certain theatres.”

The Keith Gomes directorial, also starring Prabhu Deva, Kirti Kulhari, Saurabh Sachdeva, and Simona J, has found success particularly in tier-2 and tier-3 cities and single screens.

If positive trend sustains, Badass Ravikumar could witness a significant surge over the weekend, further strengthening Himesh Reshammiya’s comeback. Meanwhile, Junaid Khan’s Loveyapa will need a major turnaround to stay in the race.