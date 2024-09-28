After director, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ actor accuses producer of delayed payment

After director Ali Abbas Zafar, actor Ronit Roy complained about delayed payment from ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ producer Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment.

Indian actor Ronit Roy, who essayed a pivotal role in the sci-fi actioner ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, addressed the ongoing payment fiasco between the makers and revealed that his acting fee for the film was delayed as well, which was released only after director Ali Abbas Zafar’s team intervened.

Speaking to an Indian media outlet, he said, “The money was supposed to come from Vashu Bhagnani and it came from Vashu Bhagnani, but that happened only after Himanshu Mehra (who works with director Ali Abbas Zafar) intervened.”

Furthermore, Roy dubbed his experience of working with the producers as ‘painful’ and vowed to never work with them again.

It is pertinent to note here that Ali Abbas Zafar had filed a complaint with the Directors’ Association, accusing Pooja Entertainment of non-payment of his dues, i.e. INR7.30 crores, for helming ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’.

In response to the director’s claims, producers Jackky and Vashu Bhagnani filed a police complaint against Zafar, accusing him of misappropriation of funds.

However, Roy asserted that Zafar used those funds to pay off for the film’s crew only. “In fact, Himanshu and Zafar are now only going all out to see that maximum payments are done in minimum time,” he added.

Apart from Roy and Zafar, several other cast and crew members have also complained about non-payment of their dues for the film.

Notably, the star-studded action flick, starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F and Sonakshi Sinha, was made over a massive budget of INR350 crores. However, the Eid-ul-Fitr release opened to mixed-to-negative reviews from critics and failed to perform well at the Box Office as well.