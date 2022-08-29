Badin: 400 villages submerged after breach in Sim Nullah

BADIN: As many as 400 villages were submerged after breach in Sim Nullah in Sindh’ Badin on Monday, ARY News reported.

Due to a breach in Sim Nullah after the pressure of floodwater, Malkani Sharif, Pangrio, Dargah of Saman Sarkar along with 400 villages submerged.

The locals of the areas are trying to shift to safer places by their own from the affected areas, while the district administration has not reached the spot despite being informed.

Earlier on Sunday, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited army troops busy in relief activities in far-flung flood-affected areas of Khairpur and Qambar Shahdadkot.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa spent the whole day with flood victims in relief and medical camps established for the local population at Village Jilani, Khairpur and Qambar Shahdadkot, Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

The flood victims at Khairpur and Qambar Shahdadkot thanked COAS Bajwa for reaching out to them and sharing their problems and discomfort due to floods.

