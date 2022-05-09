Badmouthing institutions will have consequences: Hamza Shehbaz

Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz has said that people badmouthing national institutions will be held accountable, ARY News reported.

Hamza Shehbaz addressed media representatives on his visit to Pak Pattan and said that people badmouthing institutions will be held accountable.

The newly appointed CM Punjab took to former PM Imran Khan and said that Pakistan suffered diplomatic losses due to his language. All his promises including 10 million jobs, liberation of Kashmir turned out to be false.

The CM Punjab said that the PTI Chairman violated the constitution and yet has the courage to ask why they courts opened at 12 am. The courts opened to safeguard the constitution of Pakistan, he added.

He added the the governor Punjab fiddled with the constitution too. Their first priority is to provide relief to the inflation struck common people of Pakistan, he added.

