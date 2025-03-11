Badshah stuns fans with incredible physical transformation

Indian rapper Badshah has left netizens speechless with his incredible weight loss and physical transformation.

On Sunday, Badshah took his fans by a major surprise as he debuted a new look after drastic weight loss on social media.

While the clip was shared on his clothing brand’s handle, to update consumers about a new addition to the collection, it was his own transformation, featuring a much leaner physique, which stole all the spotlight from the graphic printed, black tank top he sported to showcase.

The video has now gained widespread attention on social platforms and a number of users are at an absolute loss for words over his stunning transformation. However, at the same time, the massive weight loss of the celebrity has also sparked the ozempic debate yet again.

In the comments section of the post, a comment read, “Bhai itna slim kaise hogaya… tips dedo (How did you lose so much weight? Please give some tips),” while another wondered, “Itna weight reduction toh Carbon Parts replacement mein bhi nahi hota (Such weight loss is not even possible with carbon parts replacement).”

Some social users also dropped compliments like, “Sabse handsome,” and “Slim.”

However, in the same post, a contradictory comment mentioned, “Hollywood and now bollywood high on ozempic.” One more reiterated, “Ozempic. Bollywoods new obsession.”

Some even brought in comparisons to fellow rappers like Pakistan’s Talha Anjum and Indo-Canadian rapper AP Dhillon to react to Badshah’s transformations.

Notably, Badshah has been quite vocal about his weight loss and fitness journey, to promote and prioritize a healthier lifestyle overall.