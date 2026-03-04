Bagram Air Base suffers heavy damage in Pakistan’s Operation Ghazab lil-Haq

KABUL: Afghanistan’s Bagram Air Base suffered heavy damage during Pakistan’s airstrikes carried out under Operation Ghazab lil-Haq.

Pakistan’s security forces launched Operation Ghazab lil-Haq (Righteous Fury) on 27 February 2026 in response to unprovoked attacks by the Afghan Taliban across the Pakistan–Afghanistan border.

As part of the operation, the Pakistan Air Force conducted airstrikes inside Afghanistan, targeting Afghan Taliban military positions.

According to state-run PTV, The New York Times confirmed significant damage to Bagram Air Base during the strikes, reporting the destruction of one aircraft hangar and two warehouses.

“Satellite imagery showed flattened warehouses at the base that served as the nerve center of America’s 20-year war in Afghanistan, a prized asset for the Taliban,” the newspaper reported.

The report further stated that Pakistan has carried out more than 50 strikes on Afghan military targets over the past week.

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defence also confirmed that Pakistani airstrikes had targeted the area, according to the report.

Officials have previously cited United Nations reports as presenting evidence of the presence of Fitna al Khawarij (FAK) terrorists inside Afghanistan.

PTV, quoting defence experts, said the strike on Bagram Air Base was a “clear message to the Afghan Taliban regime that Pakistan can conduct operations anywhere in Afghanistan.”