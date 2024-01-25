Bahawalpur plaza fire guts more than 40 shops

BAHAWALPUR: More than 40 shops were gutted after fire broke out at a plaza in Bahawalpur, Punjab, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing rescue sources.

According to details, the fire erupted due to a ‘short circuit’ at the plaza located at Circular Road Bahawalpur. As a result, shops on the ground and first floors of the plaza were completely gutted while others were partially damaged.

Fire brigade staff doused the fire after hours of struggle and the cooling process was underway.

The fire caused a loss of millions of rupees to the traders.

Separately on December 26, the rescue staff doused a fire that broke out in Karachi’s Saddar mobile market after hours of struggle.

The blaze erupted at Saddar Shah Jahan mobile market.

According to Saddar Electronics Dealers Association President, Rizwan Irfan, more than 100 shops in the market were damaged and the trades suffered the loss of millions of rupees.