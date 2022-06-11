Bahawalpur’s Sheru arrives at Karachi cattle market

KARACHI: Bahawalpur’s Sheru, a bull weighing 40 maunds, has arrived at the Karachi Superhighway cattle market, reported ARY News.

As Eid ul Adha is coming nearer, the number of sacrificial animals in the market is increasing with every passing day as more than 23,000 animals have already reached the market.

The Mandi Administrator, Muzaffar Hassan said that the number of veterinary doctors has been increased in the Marshaling area. No sacrificial animal is being allowed to enter the market without a checkup by veterinary doctors.

The entry of animals is being delayed due to rigorous checking of animals at the entrance, while the power management has been completed. The cattle market is currently drawing a large number of visitors.

A 40-maund bull from Bahawalpur is gaining the attention of the masses. The owner of Sheru is demanding a Rs4 million value for his animal.

