Bahrain introduces new 6-month work permit for expats

MANAMA: Bahrain introduced a new 6-month commercial work permit program for expatriate workers.

This adds to the existing one- and two-year permits, and it’s a great opportunity for businesses to try out new workers without making a long-term commitment.

The 6-month commercial work permit is specifically for expatriate workers who are already residing in the country and working in the commercial sector.

Bahrain’s Labour Market Regulatory Authority (LMRA) made an announcement in this regard. The new work permit aimed at offering employer trial opportunities, reduce operational expenses and achieve sustainability in the commercial sector.

The LMRA also emphasizes that this new permit is only for expats already in Bahrain, and not for recruiting new workers from abroad.

“This measure is expected to achieve several regulatory goals for the labour market, such as reducing the recruitment of new expatriate workers for the commercial sector and offering business owners trial options to benefit from the existing workforce in the kingdom,” said the statement.

This approach is expected to help businesses improve their financial efficiency, achieve greater sustainability, and reduce operational costs.

LMRA said the new permit allows businesses to assess the efficiency and suitability of workers based on their standards, ultimately enhancing chances for success, growth and reduced operational costs.

If you’re an expat in Bahrain or a business owner looking to take advantage of this new permit, you can find more information on the LMRA website at (www.lmra.gov.bh) or by contacting their call center at 17506055.