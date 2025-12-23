Bahrain becomes first GCC nation to approve satellite-to-phone services

The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) has announced that Bahrain is the first country in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to authorize satellite Direct-to-Device (D2D) services, enabling standard mobile phones to connect directly to satellites in areas beyond terrestrial network coverage.

The launch is a result of a consultation report, which the TRA states is a crucial component of its wider strategy to establish Bahrain as a global hub for connectivity and digital innovation.

According to the TRA, this new service ensures communication services are consistently available, thereby bolstering safety, resilience, and connectivity for everyone, citizens, residents, and visitors.

Philip Marnick, General Director of the TRA, said: “Satellite Direct-to-Device services represent a significant advancement in Bahrain’s telecommunications ecosystem.”

“By being the first country in the GCC to authorize this technology, we are reinforcing Bahrain’s position as a leader in digital connectivity and innovation. This initiative ensures that people remain connected even beyond the reach of terrestrial networks, supporting safety, economic activity, and national resilience,” he added.

The introduction of the service underscores the TRA’s ongoing efforts to ensure that Bahrain’s telecommunications framework remains future-ready and aligned with international best practices.

While the specific satellite service providers for this initiative have not been named, they are expected to announce their services soon.

Industry Consolidation

Separately, the global satellite sector saw significant consolidation earlier this month. Cobham Satcom’s network division merged with Gatehouse Satcom to form a new subsidiary. This entity notably integrates Gatehouse’s 3GPP-compatible 5G Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) software into Cobham’s existing services.