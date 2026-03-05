Bahrain Defence Force intercepted 75 missiles and 123 drones since start of attacks

Dubai: Bahrain’s armed forces said on Thursday that the kingdom’s air defence systems had destroyed 75 missiles and 123 drones since the start of what it described as Iranian attacks targeting the country.

In a statement, the Bahrain Defence Force said its personnel had demonstrated a high level of operational readiness and vigilance in responding to the threats, emphasising their role in protecting the kingdom and safeguarding national security.

The force said the use of ballistic missiles and drones against civilian sites and private property constituted a “serious violation of international humanitarian law and the United Nations Charter,” adding that such attacks posed a direct threat to regional peace and security.

Authorities also issued a public advisory urging residents to remain indoors and avoid leaving their homes except when absolutely necessary, while exercising maximum caution.

The statement advised the public to stay away from damaged areas and suspicious objects, refrain from photographing military operations or debris from intercepted projectiles, and avoid circulating rumours.

Residents were urged to rely only on official government sources and media channels for updates, warnings and instructions as authorities continue to monitor the situation.