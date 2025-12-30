Bahrain government announces Natural Gas and Fuel Pricing Updates

MANAMA: The Bahraini government has announced adjustments to natural gas prices for companies and factories.

Following a review of decisions made in 2015 and an analysis of local and global market conditions, the price will be adjusted to better reflect the actual cost of consumption.

Implementation:

The new pricing begins in January 2026.

Rate of Increase:

Prices will increase by $0.50 per year over a four-year period.

Purpose:

The move aims to close the gap between local and global prices, encourage energy efficiency, and push industrial facilities to invest in renewable energy.

Vehicle Fuel Pricing Mechanism

The government is establishing a new committee consisting of government entities and companies to determine local fuel prices on a monthly basis.

This initiative is designed to reflect global price fluctuations while maintaining economic efficiency.

Types of Fuel Affected:

Super (98 octane), Premium (95 octane), Regular (91 octane), and Diesel.

Support for Citizens:

Support for diesel will continue specifically for Bahraini fishermen.

Status:

The committee held a meeting on the day of the report and is expected to announce the updated fuel prices shortly.

