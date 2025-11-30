Bahrain lowers Golden Residency Investment

Bahrain has reduced the minimum real estate investment required for its Golden Residency Program to BHD 130,000 (US$345,000), down from the previous threshold of BHD 200,000 (US$530,555), the Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs (NPRA) announced.

The change marks a 35 per cent cut in the property-based route to long-term residency.

Officials said the decision is aimed at strengthening Bahrain’s position as a regional hub for long-term residency, business, and foreign investment. Shaikh Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa,

Undersecretary for the NPRA, noted that the revised threshold reflects the government’s commitment to creating a more investor-friendly environment in the Gulf. He added that lowering the requirement would enhance the program’s competitiveness while maintaining its standards and exclusivity.

Who qualifies for Bahrain’s Golden Residency?

Bahrain’s Golden Residency is available not only to qualifying property owners but also to several other categories, including:

Professionals who have worked in Bahrain for at least five years and earn an average monthly salary above BHD 2,000 (US$5,306).

Retirees with at least 15 years of service in Bahrain and pensions of BHD 2,000 (US$5,306) or more.

Non-resident retirees receiving pensions above BHD 4,000 (US$10,624).

Entrepreneurs, highly skilled professionals, and individuals who contribute significantly to the national economy or society.

Golden Residency holders receive long-term residency benefits, multiple-entry privileges, family sponsorship rights, and simplified procedures for setting up businesses.

Bahrain’s residency program is further supported by its tax environment—like most GCC states except Oman, Bahrain imposes no personal income tax—and provides visa-free mobility across all six GCC countries.