Bahrain marks New Year with largest-ever drone show

Celebratory fireworks marked the end of 2025 and a spectacular start to the New Year across Bahrain with largest-ever drone show.

The Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) had announced a major closing celebration for Celebrate Bahrain Season 2025.

The celebrations begin at midnight on New Year’s Eve and took place simultaneously at eight prominent locations across country’s main tourist zones to allow residents and visitors to view the displays from multiple vantage points across different governorates.

Fireworks and drone shows were held at The Avenues, Seef District, Bahrain Harbour, Marassi, Bahrain Bay Beach, the area between Shaikh Hamad Bridge and Shaikh Isa bin Salman Bridge in Manama, as well as two venues included for the first time: Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay and Bahrain World Trade Center.

The 10-minute aerial spectacle featured 2,500 drones, including 1,100 pyrotechnic drones flying at heights of up to 400 metres, while fireworks reached between 250 and 300 metres.

The programme also include advanced three-dimensional light projections on the façade of the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay, adding an innovative visual element to the celebrations.

The New Year’s Eve event concluded the fourth edition of Celebrate Bahrain Season, which has hosted a wide range of cultural, entertainment and artistic activities over recent months, drawing strong public participation and reinforcing Bahrain’s position as a regional tourism hub.

The Authority had urged the public to plan ahead, arrive early, follow traffic and organisational instructions, use public transport where possible, and rely on official channels for updates to ensure a safe and smooth experience.