Bahrain to observe Ramadan 2026 from 'THIS DATE'

Bahrain is expected to begin observing Ramadan on 18 February 2026, according to the International Astronomy Center, marking the start of the holy month of fasting for Muslims across the Gulf country.

As soon as the crescent of Sha’ban appears, residents of Bahrain start preparing to welcome the holy month of Ramadan.

In Bahrain, the confirmation of Ramadan is marked with celebratory cannon fire, known locally as al-warda or al-tob, echoing across neighbourhoods to signal the beginning of the fast.

Markets in Bahrain bustle with activity as people buy food, sweets, and other essentials, creating a festive atmosphere that blends the final days of Sha’ban with the anticipation of the holy month of Ramadan.

For Muslims, Ramadan is a time of spiritual reflection and devotion. Many dedicate more time to prayer and recitation of the Quran, which they believe was first revealed during this month.

Muslim worshippers also observe Laylat al-Qadr, the Night of Decree, considered the most sacred night of the year.

Across Bahrain, streets come alive after sunset. Children play outdoors, mosques host extended evening prayers, and families exchange visits

It is customary for relatives to pay respects to elders during the first week of Ramadan, reinforcing family ties.

Residents begin iftar with soup, dates, and Arabic coffee, then enjoy dishes like “harees”, “thareed”, and “luqaimat”. Some also serve “makbous” as a secondary dish.

Before Ramadan begins, many people in Bahrain take herbal remedies like “al-‘ashraj” or “senna” to cleanse their stomachs and prepare for the rich meals of the month.

Ramadan in Bahrain continues to blend spiritual reflection, family gatherings, and community traditions, preserving centuries-old customs while energizing modern city life in the Muslim-majority country.