Drone attack injures several in Bahrain’s Sitra area, interior ministry says

The Ministry of Interior Bahrain said a recent drone attack injured several citizens, including one person who was seriously hurt.

Authorities confirmed that the strike also caused damage to a number of homes in the Sitra area.

Officials described the incident as part of what they called “blatant Iranian aggression” and said security agencies have launched an investigation while coordinating response measures to ensure public safety.

Earlier, the ministry reported that warning sirens had been activated and urged citizens and residents to remain calm and move to the nearest safe location.

The development comes amid escalating regional tensions following large-scale strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran since February 28.

Iran has responded with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel as well as Gulf states that host US military assets.

Bahrain Defence Force intercepted 75 missiles and 123 drones since start of attacks

Bahrain’s armed forces said on Thursday that the kingdom’s air defence systems had destroyed 75 missiles and 123 drones since the start of what it described as Iranian attacks targeting the country.

In a statement, the Bahrain Defence Force said its personnel had demonstrated a high level of operational readiness and vigilance in responding to the threats, emphasising their role in protecting the kingdom and safeguarding national security.