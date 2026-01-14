Bahrain speeds up advertising licence issuance to 5 days

Manama: Advertising licences in Bahrain are now typically issued within five working days, following comprehensive technical, administrative, and linguistic reviews.

This was revealed by Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Minister Wael Al Mubarak. The announcement was made in response to a parliamentary inquiry by Shura Council member Dr Ibtisam Al Dallal regarding the monitoring, regulation, and approval of advertisements across the kingdom.

Al Mubarak said the licensing process has been streamlined through a fully electronic application system available on the ministry’s official website and the national e-government portal, significantly enhancing efficiency and transparency.

He added that the ministry places strong emphasis on improving public services and facilities as part of its commitment to preserving Bahrain’s civilised image.

A key feature of the approval process is the mandatory linguistic review conducted by the Advertising Committee to ensure correct and appropriate use of the Arabic language in all advertising content.

The committee operates under Decree-Law No. 14 of 1973 and coordinates with relevant authorities and service providers to obtain technical evaluations for complex or non-standard applications.

Al Mubarak revealed that 18 administrative staff members across the Capital Municipality and the three other municipalities are responsible for reviewing and processing advertising licence applications. In addition, five inspectors in each municipality have been assigned specifically to advertising inspection and control.

“These teams are tasked with reviewing, monitoring, and ensuring compliance with all advertising applications in line with applicable laws and regulations,” he said.

Each application undergoes a detailed assessment to ensure compliance with standards relating to advertisement size, placement, structural safety, and overall suitability.

All advertising licences are processed electronically through the ministry’s platforms, further streamlining procedures and improving service delivery.