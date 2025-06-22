web analytics
Bahrain tells most government staff to work from home after US Iran strikes

AFP
MANAMA, Bahrain: Bahrain, host of a major US naval base, on Sunday told most of its government employees to work from home until further notice after American air strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

“A remote working system will be activated across ministries and government agencies, with a 70 percent work-from-home capacity,” the official Bahrain News Agency said, citing “regional circumstances and current developments”.

Qatar fears serious repercussions

Qatar, host of the biggest US military base in the Middle East, on Sunday said it feared serious repercussions after US air strikes on nuclear facilities in Iran.

The foreign ministry “warns that the current dangerous escalation in the region may lead to catastrophic consequences at both the regional and international levels”, a statement said.

“It calls on all parties to exercise wisdom, restraint, and to avoid further escalation.”

