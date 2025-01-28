Bahrain visit visa latest fee in Pakistan– January 2025 update

It is mandatory for Pakistani nationals to obtain a visit visa before travelling to Bahrain as a tourist.

Bahrain is a small island nation located in the Persian Gulf, known for its rich history, cultural heritage, and natural beauty.

The country has a lot to offer tourists, from ancient forts and museums to modern shopping malls and entertainment centers. Some of the top tourist attractions and activities to explore in Bahrain:

Al Fateh Grand Mosque, Bahrain Fort, Arad Fort, Bahrain National Museum, Souk Al-Manama, Amwaj Islands, Hawar Islands, Bahrain International Circuit, and City Centre Bahrain are some notable places to visit.

The country offers both online and on-arrival visa services to the citizens of Pakistan, who meet certain conditions and requirements.

e-visa

Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior, Nationality, Passport and Residence Affairs (NPRA) provides an online service for the issuance of e-visa for tourists from Pakistan.

Visit Visa Types

There are three types of visit visas available online:

Visit Visa – 2 Weeks Single Entry

Visit Visa – Three Months Multiple Entry

Visit Visa – One-Year Multiple Entry

Required Documents:

A copy of your passport (including the family page and any additional information pages)

A copy of your valid confirmed return air ticket

A copy of your hotel booking in Bahrain (or a copy of your host’s ID reader’s printout if you’re staying with a relative or friend)

A copy of your bank statement from the last 3 months, showing an ending balance of at least USD 1000

Bahrain Visit Visa Fee

The fees for these visas are as follows:

2-week visit visa: 10 Bahraini Dinar (BD)

3-month multiple entry visit visa: 17 BD

1-year multiple entry visit visa: 45 BD

As of January 28, 2025, the exchange rate of one Bahraini Dinar stands at Rs738.1 in open market of Pakistan.