BHD to PKR: Bahraini Dinar to Pakistani Rupee Rate- Dec. 27, 2025

Karachi/Manama, December 27, 2025: – The Bahraini Dinar (BHD) is currently valued at 743.03 Pakistani Rupee (PKR), reflecting a continued slight decline from 743.46 PKR on December 20, according to leading currency exchanges.

This extends the gradual downward trend observed from 743.48 PKR on December 13, 744.01 PKR on November 29, 745.05 PKR on November 22, and earlier levels, underscoring persistent fluctuations driven by global and local economic influences.

Valuation Criteria

The BHD-PKR exchange rate stems from fundamentally different monetary policies. The BHD has been pegged to the U.S. Dollar at a fixed rate of 1 USD = 0.376 BHD since 2001, managed by the Central Bank of Bahrain, providing stability linked to USD performance and Bahrain’s oil-dependent economy. Oil price movements and fiscal adjustments play key roles in its strength. On the other hand, the PKR operates under a managed floating regime overseen by the State Bank of Pakistan, making it more vulnerable to domestic inflation, trade deficits, and foreign reserve variations.

Economic Impact

The fall of the BHD to 743.03 PKR brings meaningful effects for both economies. In Bahrain, a relatively weaker dinar can improve export competitiveness while slightly raising the cost of imports from Pakistan, such as textiles. For Pakistan, reduced prices for Bahraini imports—including petroleum products—may help temper inflation. At the same time, the lower rate could diminish the PKR value of remittances sent by Pakistani workers in Bahrain, affecting household incomes, though Pakistani exporters may encounter heightened competition in the Bahraini market.

Currency Overview

The Bahraini Dinar (BHD), introduced in 1965, is Bahrain’s official currency, subdivided into 1,000 fils and issued by the Central Bank of Bahrain. Pegged to the U.S. Dollar, it remains one of the world’s highest-valued currencies, denoted by “BD” or “ب.د”. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), established in 1948, serves as Pakistan’s official currency, managed by the State Bank of Pakistan and divided into 100 paisa (with paisa coins no longer in circulation). Symbolized by “₨” or “Rs,” the PKR is subject to ongoing economic pressures and volatility.