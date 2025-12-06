BHD to PKR: Bahraini Dinar to Pakistani Rupee Rate – December 6, 2025

Karachi/Manama – The Bahraini Dinar is changing hands at ₨ 743.82 PKR in Pakistan’s open market this Friday, down ₨ 1.35 from Wednesday’s ₨ 745.17 but still ₨ 0.65 above the week’s low of ₨ 743.17 touched on Thursday, keeping the cross anchored in a razor-thin ₨ 743–745 band for six straight sessions.

Look back to Monday and the story is one of listless drift; counters opened at ₨ 744.50, nudged to ₨ 745.20 on Tuesday when two oil companies bought Dinars to settle an LNG service invoice, then eased to ₨ 743.17 by Thursday as remittance sellers cashed in weekend receipts from Manama. Bargain hunters returned this morning, lifting the quote to ₨ 743.82, a level that matches the inter-bank midpoint and leaves the Dinar almost exactly where it started the week.

For Pakistani households the micro-move is academic: a 100-Dinar remittance sent on Tuesday delivered ₨ 74,520, while the same amount today converts to ₨ 74,382—a gap of just ₨ 138, barely the price of a cup of tea. Importers paying for Bahraini aluminium or urea see the mirror image; every million-Dinar shipment costs ₨ 1.35 million less today than on Wednesday, a marginal saving in a country that imports roughly $800 million of Bahraini product each year.

The Bahraini Dinar itself is pegged to the US dollar at 0.376, so its strength against the Pakistani Rupee is really a reflection of how the greenback behaves versus the PKR. With the dollar index stuck near 103.5 this week, the Dinar lacked any catalyst to break out, while steady inflows from the 120,000 Pakistanis working in Bahrain kept supply balanced. Year-to-date the Dinar has slipped 0.28 % against the Rupee, a ₨ 2.1 retreat that pales next to the ₨ 11 swings seen in 2023 when reserve worries rattled the market.

Forward premiums are equally calm; one-month Dinar forwards trade at just ₨ 1.20 over spot, implying traders see no fireworks before year-end. Seasonal patterns, however, warn of gentle upside pressure as December deepens; holiday remittances from Bahrain typically peak in the third week, a flow that has historically added ₨ 0.50–1.00 to the cross.

Unless the dollar itself breaks out of its 103–104 range or the State Bank surprises with a policy tweak, the Bahraini Dinar is expected to keep its steady gait, drifting inside a Pakistani Rupee 742–746 band for the remainder of the month and offering little drama for traders but welcome stability for millions of families and businesses tied to the Gulf.