Bahraini Dinar to Pakistani Rupee Rate – Feb. 28, 2026

Karachi/Manama, February 28, 2026, 04:50 PM PKT – The Bahraini Dinar (BHD) is trading at 741.04 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today according to major currency exchanges. This level continues the slow downward drift that has characterized the pair over recent months, following a modest further softening from 741.38 PKR one week ago on February 21.

The exchange rate has been gradually easing since the temporary high of 745.46 PKR reached on January 24. The path over the past few months shows: 743.48 PKR (Dec 13), 743.46 PKR (Dec 20), 743.03 PKR (Dec 27), 742.92 PKR (Jan 03), 742.76 PKR (Jan 10), 742.53 PKR (Jan 17), 741.86 PKR (Feb 07), 741.68 PKR (Feb 14), 741.38 PKR (Feb 21), and now 741.04 PKR today. This persistent gentle decline reflects the ongoing relative weakness of the Pakistani rupee against the stable, dollar-anchored Bahraini dinar amid contrasting economic fundamentals in the two countries.

The Bahraini dinar remains fixed to the US dollar at the longstanding rate of 1 USD = 0.376 BHD, a policy consistently maintained by the Central Bank of Bahrain since 2001. This peg ensures a high degree of stability and low volatility, with the dinar’s value moving almost exactly in line with the dollar and responding mainly to global oil price trends and Bahrain’s fiscal position. The Pakistani rupee, managed under a floating regime by the State Bank of Pakistan, is far more exposed to day-to-day fluctuations. Its level is influenced by a wide range of domestic and external factors including inflation developments, trade and current account performance, foreign exchange reserve movements, external debt dynamics, remittance inflows, investor confidence, and occasional policy interventions aimed at limiting excessive volatility.

At today’s rate of 741.04 PKR the softer dinar continues to generate several practical cross-border economic effects. Bahraini exporters gain a small additional price advantage in global markets, while Pakistani-origin goods—particularly textiles, rice, fresh produce, and certain food and manufactured items—become slightly more expensive for Bahraini importers and consumers. In Pakistan, the lower rupee cost of Bahraini imports, most importantly petroleum products, refined fuels, and other energy commodities, continues to provide some relief against imported inflation pressures and helps moderate cost increases for households and businesses. Remittances sent home by the large Pakistani community working in Bahrain lose further purchasing power in rupee terms compared with periods when the dinar was stronger, putting gradual downward pressure on the real income of recipient families. On the export side, Pakistani companies selling to Bahrain may see their products become marginally more price-competitive in that market, although overall trade volumes are still primarily determined by demand conditions, logistics costs, quality preferences, and non-price factors.

The Bahraini Dinar (BHD) was introduced in 1965, is subdivided into 1,000 fils, and is issued by the Central Bank of Bahrain. Its dollar peg has kept it among the world’s highest-valued currencies for decades; it is denoted by BD or ب.د. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) was established in 1948, is overseen by the State Bank of Pakistan, and is divided into 100 paisa (though paisa coins have long been withdrawn from circulation). It is commonly represented as ₨ or Rs and remains subject to periodic volatility driven by domestic macroeconomic conditions and external developments.