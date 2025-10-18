Bahraini Dinar to Pakistani Rupee Rate- October 18, 2025

Karachi/Manama, October 18, 2025: The Bahraini Dinar (BHD) is trading at 745.62 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today, showing a slight increase from 745.53 PKR on October 11, according to leading currency exchanges.

This follows a volatile trend from 746.17 PKR on October 04, 746.34 PKR on September 27, 746.48 PKR on September 20, 752.59 PKR on September 05, 747.49 PKR on August 30, 747.83 PKR on August 23, 748.07 PKR on August 16, 749.42 PKR on August 06, 751.33 PKR on August 04, 751.43 PKR on July 31, 756.67 PKR on July 28, 759.88 PKR on July 22, 755.64 PKR on July 19, and 754.38 PKR on July 14, with earlier rates of 753.22 PKR last week, 751.86 PKR on June 30, 751.94 PKR on June 26, and 751.23 PKR on June 23, reflecting a 0.88% rise from 744.79 PKR on June 8. Intermediate values of 748.55 PKR on June 11 and 749.72 PKR on June 13 highlight the dinar’s recent stability, influenced by Bahrain’s economic conditions and Pakistan’s currency movements.

The BHD to PKR exchange rate is shaped by contrasting monetary policies. The BHD, pegged at 1 USD = 0.376 BHD since 2001 by the Central Bank of Bahrain, remains stable, tied to global USD movements and Bahrain’s oil-based economy. Fluctuations in oil prices and fiscal policies affect its value. Meanwhile, the PKR, managed under a controlled float by the State Bank of Pakistan, varies due to inflation, trade deficits, and reserve levels, contributing to its volatility.

The BHD’s rise to 745.62 PKR carries subtle economic implications. For Bahrain, a slightly stronger dinar may improve the affordability of Pakistani imports like textiles, though it could mildly challenge export competitiveness. For Pakistan, the marginally higher cost of Bahraini imports, particularly petroleum, might exert slight pressure on inflation. However, remittances from Pakistani expatriates in Bahrain gain a small boost in value, supporting local incomes, while exporters might face mild competition in Bahrain’s market.

Currency Overview

The Bahraini Dinar (BHD), introduced in 1965, is Bahrain’s official currency, divided into 1,000 fils and managed by the Central Bank of Bahrain. Pegged to the U.S. Dollar, it ranks among the world’s most valuable currencies, symbolized by “BD” or “ب.د”.

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), launched in 1948, is Pakistan’s official currency, overseen by the State Bank of Pakistan and split into 100 paisa (now obsolete). Denoted by “₨” or “Rs,” the PKR is widely used but prone to economic fluctuations.