Bahraini Dinar to Pakistani Rupee Rate- September 20, 2025

Karachi/Manama, September 20, 2025: The Bahraini Dinar (BHD) is trading at 746.48 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) on Saturday, the last day of the week, reflecting a sharp drop from 752.59 PKR on September 05, according to leading currency exchanges.

This follows a volatile trend from 747.49 PKR on August 30, 747.83 PKR on August 23, 748.07 PKR on August 16, 749.42 PKR on August 06, 751.33 PKR on August 04, 751.43 PKR on July 31, 756.67 PKR on July 28, 759.88 PKR on July 22, 755.64 PKR on July 19, and 754.38 PKR on July 14, with earlier rates of 753.22 PKR last week, 751.86 PKR on June 30, 751.94 PKR on June 26, and 751.23 PKR on June 23, showing a 0.88% rise from 744.79 PKR on June 8. Intermediate values of 748.55 PKR on June 11 and 749.72 PKR on June 13 underscore the dinar’s recent downturn, influenced by Bahrain’s economic conditions and Pakistan’s currency dynamics.

The BHD-PKR exchange rate is shaped by contrasting monetary policies. The BHD, pegged at 1 USD = 0.376 BHD since 2001 by the Central Bank of Bahrain, remains stable, tied to global USD movements and Bahrain’s oil-based economy. Fluctuations in oil prices and fiscal policies affect its value. Meanwhile, the PKR, managed under a controlled float by the State Bank of Pakistan, varies due to inflation, trade deficits, and reserve levels, contributing to its volatility.

Economic Impact

The BHD’s decline to 746.48 PKR has notable economic implications. For Bahrain, a weaker dinar may boost export competitiveness while raising the cost of Pakistani imports like textiles. For Pakistan, lower costs of Bahraini imports, particularly petroleum, could ease inflation pressures. However, remittances from Pakistani expatriates in Bahrain may decrease in value, impacting local incomes, while exporters might face increased competition in Bahrain’s market.

Currency Overview

The Bahraini Dinar (BHD), introduced in 1965, is Bahrain’s official currency, divided into 1,000 fils and managed by the Central Bank of Bahrain. Pegged to the U.S. Dollar, it ranks among the world’s most valuable currencies, symbolized by “BD” or “ب.د”.

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), launched in 1948, is Pakistan’s official currency, overseen by the State Bank of Pakistan and split into 100 paisa (now obsolete). Denoted by “₨” or “Rs,” the PKR is widely used but prone to economic fluctuations.