Bahraini Dinar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- August 12, 2025

Karachi/Manama- August 12, 2025: The Bahraini Dinar (BHD), the official currency of Bahrain and one of the world’s strongest currencies, has shown notable movement against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in recent weeks.

BHD to PKR- Latest Updates

As of today, the BHD is trading at 753.29 PKR, up from 749.42 PKR on August 9. The PKR, which has faced pressures from inflation and trade deficits, continues to experience fluctuations against stable Gulf currencies like the Dinar.

Recent Exchange Rate Trends

August 13, 2025: 753.29 PKR

August 9, 2025: 749.42 PKR (moderate rise)

August 4, 2025: 751.33 PKR (minor recovery)

July 31, 2025: 751.43 PKR (slight decline)

July 28, 2025: 756.67 PKR (stronger position)

July 22, 2025: 759.88 PKR (monthly peak)

July 19, 2025: 755.64 PKR (consolidation phase)

July 14, 2025: 754.38 PKR (steady trading)

What’s Influencing the BHD-PKR Exchange Rate?

The Bahraini Dinar, pegged to the US Dollar, benefits from Bahrain’s robust oil and financial sector, making it a stable currency. Meanwhile, the Pakistani Rupee remains sensitive to domestic inflation, foreign reserves, and trade imbalances.

The July 22 peak (759.88 PKR) was likely driven by increased remittance inflows and foreign investment in Bahrain. However, a slight correction followed as Pakistan’s central bank intervened to stabilize the Rupee. The recent rebound to 753.29 PKR suggests renewed demand for the Dinar, possibly due to trade adjustments or shifting market sentiment.

Impact on Expats and Businesses

For Pakistani expatriates in Bahrain, even minor exchange rate shifts affect remittance values. The current rate offers slightly better returns than early August, providing relief to families back home. On the other hand, Pakistani importers dealing with Bahraini goods may see marginal cost variations.

What’s Next for BHD-PKR?

Financial analysts recommend watching:

Oil price trends (key for Bahrain’s economy)

Pakistan’s forex reserves and monetary policy

Global USD strength, as BHD is dollar-pegged

If oil prices remain steady and Pakistan’s economic reforms progress, the Rupee may stabilize. However, volatility could persist in the short term.