Bahraini Dinar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- August 4, 2025

Karachi/Manama, August 04, 2025: The Bahraini Dinar (BHD) is trading at 751.33 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today, showing a slight decrease from 751.43 PKR on July 31, according to leading currency exchanges.

BHD to PKR- Latest Updates

This follows a volatile period from 756.67 PKR on July 28, 759.88 PKR on July 22, 755.64 PKR on July 19, and 754.38 PKR on July 14, with earlier rates of 753.22 PKR last week, 751.86 PKR on June 30, 751.94 PKR on June 26, and 751.23 PKR on June 23, reflecting a 0.88% rise from 744.79 PKR on June 8. Intermediate values of 748.55 PKR on June 11 and 749.72 PKR on June 13 indicate the dinar’s recent fluctuations, influenced by Bahrain’s economic conditions and Pakistan’s currency trends.

Valuation Criteria

The BHD-PKR exchange rate is shaped by contrasting monetary policies. The BHD, pegged at 1 USD = 0.376 BHD since 2001 by the Central Bank of Bahrain, remains stable, linked to global USD movements and Bahrain’s oil-based economy. Shifts in oil prices and fiscal policies affect its value. Meanwhile, the PKR, managed under a controlled float by the State Bank of Pakistan, fluctuates due to inflation, trade deficits, and reserve levels, contributing to its volatility.

Economic Impact

The BHD’s drop to 751.33 PKR has notable economic implications. For Bahrain, a slightly weaker dinar may enhance export competitiveness while raising the cost of Pakistani imports like textiles. For Pakistan, reduced costs of Bahraini imports, particularly petroleum, could ease inflation pressures. However, remittances from Pakistani expatriates in Bahrain may see a marginal decline in value, impacting local incomes, while exporters might face increased competition in Bahrain’s market.

Currency Overview

The Bahraini Dinar (BHD), introduced in 1965, is Bahrain’s official currency, divided into 1,000 fils and managed by the Central Bank of Bahrain. Pegged to the U.S. Dollar, it ranks among the world’s most valuable currencies, symbolized by “BD” or “ب.د”. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), launched in 1948, is Pakistan’s official currency, overseen by the State Bank of Pakistan and split into 100 paisa (now obsolete). Denoted by “₨” or “Rs,” the PKR is widely used but prone to economic fluctuations.