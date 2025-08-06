Bahraini Dinar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- August 6, 2025

Karachi/Manama, August 06, 2025: The Bahraini Dinar (BHD) is trading at 749.42 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today, reflecting a noticeable drop from 751.33 PKR on August 04, as reported by leading currency exchanges.

This follows a volatile stretch from 751.43 PKR on July 31, 756.67 PKR on July 28, 759.88 PKR on July 22, 755.64 PKR on July 19, and 754.38 PKR on July 14, with earlier rates of 753.22 PKR last week, 751.86 PKR on June 30, 751.94 PKR on June 26, and 751.23 PKR on June 23, showing a 0.88% rise from 744.79 PKR on June 8. Intermediate values of 748.55 PKR on June 11 and 749.72 PKR on June 13 highlight the dinar’s recent shifts, driven by Bahrain’s economic factors and Pakistan’s currency movements.

Valuation Criteria

The BHD-PKR exchange rate is influenced by differing monetary policies. The BHD, pegged at 1 USD = 0.376 BHD since 2001 by the Central Bank of Bahrain, remains stable, tied to global USD trends and Bahrain’s oil-based economy. Fluctuations in oil prices and fiscal policies impact its value. Meanwhile, the PKR, managed under a controlled float by the State Bank of Pakistan, varies due to inflation, trade deficits, and reserve levels, adding to its volatility.

Economic Impact

The BHD’s decline to 749.42 PKR carries significant economic effects. For Bahrain, a weaker dinar may boost export competitiveness while increasing the cost of Pakistani imports like textiles. For Pakistan, lower costs of Bahraini imports, particularly petroleum, could ease inflation pressures. However, remittances from Pakistani expatriates in Bahrain may decrease in value, affecting local incomes, while exporters might face tougher competition in Bahrain’s market.

Currency Overview

The Bahraini Dinar (BHD), introduced in 1965, is Bahrain’s official currency, divided into 1,000 fils and managed by the Central Bank of Bahrain. Pegged to the U.S. Dollar, it ranks among the world’s most valuable currencies, symbolized by “BD” or “ب.د”. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), launched in 1948, is Pakistan’s official currency, overseen by the State Bank of Pakistan and split into 100 paisa (now obsolete). Denoted by “₨” or “Rs,” the PKR is widely used but susceptible to economic fluctuations.